Purdue University Professor Arrested for Allegedly Dealing Meth and Propositioning Women for Sexual Favors

The Lafayette Police Department began investigating a Purdue University professor in December after receiving several complaints of a "suspicious male approaching women"

By
Published on February 2, 2023 10:58 PM
Sergey Macheret
Photo: Lafayette Police Department

A professor at Purdue University was taken into custody in connection with drug-related accusations and allegedly propositioning women.

Sergey Macheret, 65, was arrested Wednesday after the Lafayette Police Department's weeks-long investigation into several complaints of a "suspicious male approaching women," according to Indianapolis news station Fox 59.

The department's investigation, which began in December, led them to Macheret, per the outlet. A plainclothes officer reportedly managed to get information that caused police to conduct a traffic stop, leading to his arrest. Details of the information police had were not shared.

Macheret will be charged with making an unlawful proposition, dealing methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine, per Fox 59. It's not clear if he has retained a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.

The Lafayette Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The department said, according to WISH-TV in Indianapolis, that Macheret has since been released after making bond.

He was previously booked at the Tippecanoe County Jail, West Lafayette's WLFI-TV reported.

PEOPLE reached out to Purdue for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Purdue said in a statement to WLFI-TV that Macheret — who has been a professor of aeronautical and astronautical engineering at the university since 2014 — has been "placed on leave."

"Purdue is aware of the arrest and charges. The university will cooperate fully with the investigation. The employee has been placed on leave pending further updates and legal proceedings and is barred from campus," said Purdue in a statement, according to WLFI. "The School of Aeronautics and Astronautics is working to ensure that undergraduate and graduate student needs are met regarding lectures and labs. Purdue police will assist the Lafayette Police Department with the investigation as needed and cannot offer comment."

The head of the Purdue School of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Bill Crossley, also sent an email to faculty and students, the outlet reported.

"Purdue University, and the School of Aeronautics and Astronautics, is aware of the arrest of Sergey Macheret. Purdue and AAE will cooperate fully with the investigation," it began.

"Prof. Macheret has been placed on leave effective immediately, and the School of Aeronautics and Astronautics is working to ensure that undergraduate and graduate student needs are met regarding lectures and labs. We will be following up with the students in AAE 334 and with Prof. Macheret's graduate students and postdocs shortly."

Crossley ended by sharing counseling resources available to students and staff.

Related Articles
Bryan Kohberger
Bryan Kohberger Visited Idaho Student Union Before Murders — and Was 'the Type to Stare': Witnesses
Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of Kohberger, a graduate student, charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to court documents newly unsealed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Interviewed for Job with Local Police Before Slayings
Bryan Kohberger
Idaho Murder Suspect: What We Know About Bryan Kohberger
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Idaho Murders Case Timeline: Everything to Know About the Events
Halyna Hutchins
Who Was Halyna Hutchins? The Late 'Rust' Cinematographer's Family, Life and Career
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and chief executive officer of FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, speaks during the Institute of International Finance (IIF) annual membership meeting in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
Everything to Know About FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried's Legal Controversies (Including the Celebs Involved)
Students walk on the Northeastern University campus in Boston on Jan. 31, 2019. A police bomb squad sealed off part of the campus of Northeastern University late, to examine a pair of suspicious packages, and there were unconfirmed reports of an explosion and minor injuries to at least one person Campus Explosion, Boston, United States - 05 Feb 2020
Package Explosion at Northeastern University Injures Staff Member, Forces Class Cancellations
Amulya Mandava, Lilia Kilburn, Margaret Czerwienski
Students Allege Harvard University 'Willfully Ignored' Professor's Sexual Harassment, Retaliation: Lawsuit
Laine Hardy iHeartRadio Wango Tango
'American Idol' Winner Laine Hardy Arrested in Louisiana as Star Says He'll Be 'Fully Cooperative'
Columbia University medical Prof. cardiovascular surgeon Mehmet Oz
Fact Check: Was Dr. Oz Responsible for Cruelly Experimenting on Dogs?
2 Pre School Teachers - Parker Chase Pre School
Preschool Operator 'Shocked and Disappointed' After Teachers Are Allegedly Seen Abusing Kids on Livestream
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy
The Good Nurse (2022). L to R: Eddie Redmayne as Charlie Cullen and Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren.
The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Good Nurse'
In this photo taken April 23, 2009 and provided by Harpo Productions, Inc., talk-show host Oprah Winfrey raises a champagne toast to Dr. Mehmet Oz, her in-house medical and health expert, during taping of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in Chicago. The show will air nationally on Tuesday, May 12, 2009. Oz is leaving his spot as a regular on the show to launch his own syndicated program this fall.
The Rise and Fall of Dr. Oz
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan attend the 7th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center on November 4, 2018 in Mountain View, California
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's Relationship Timeline
Texas state troopers outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, US, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Fourteen students and one teacher were killed during a massacre in a Texas elementary school, the deadliest US school shooting in more than four years. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Uvalde Police Supervisor Didn't Reply When Cop Asked to Shoot Before Gunman Entered School: Report