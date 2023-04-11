Puppy Thrown from Truck During L.A. Police Chase Is 'Safe and Getting the Best Care'

The puppy was stuffed into a Michael Kors designer handbag and thrown from a pickup truck

By Brandon Livesay
Published on April 11, 2023 11:56 AM
Photo: LAPD

The puppy who "miraculously" survived being tossed from a moving vehicle in a Michael Kors bag during a police chase last Friday is safe and being taken care of, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday morning on Twitter.

On Saturday, the LAPD announced on Facebook that the 8-week-old puppy had "miraculously" survived the incident, during which he was thrown from a silver Chevrolet Avalanche, which Los Angeles Police Department officers were chasing in connection with an attempted murder and carjacking incident.

A police statement shared on Facebook on Saturday said, "Miraculously the dog emerged unharmed and was rescued by responding LAPD officers."

In the department's tweet Tuesday, the LAPD said the puppy "is safe and getting the best care. Although he's not available for adoption, many pets in local shelters are looking for homes. Please consider adopting from your local shelter or rescue org."

The LAPD linked to the Los Angeles Department of Animal Services, which offers adoption opportunities.

LAPD

The dramatic two-hour police chase started just after 12 p.m. on Friday in South Los Angeles and was filmed by the Fox 11 helicopter as the suspect weaved through traffic across Inglewood and Westchester.

At one point, the attempted murder suspect left the truck he was driving and jumped into the back of a waiting SUV. The pursuit of the second vehicle ended in the city of Carson, about 10 miles south of where the chase started.

A man — wanted in connection with an attempted murder and carjacking that occurred on March 26 — and a woman were both filmed by the news helicopter as they allegedly fled the SUV on foot before police eventually arrested them.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

LAPD

Three suspects — Gustavo Alvarez, Lynette Moreno and Michelle Zamudio — were arrested after the chase, the LAPD said.

Alvarez, 27, a carjacking suspect, was charged with attempted murder and is being held without bail, police said.

Moreno, also 27, who police said set up a second getaway vehicle, was charged with accessory and evading. Zamudio, 25, meanwhile, who police said was the driver of the second getaway vehicle, was booked for evading.

It is not immediately clear if the three suspects have legal representation to comment on their behalf.

