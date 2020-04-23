Puppy Is Stolen from E.R. Nurse Helping to Fight Coronavirus — as Police Search for Suspect

Image zoom Concord Police Department (2)

Police in California are searching for an 11-week-old puppy that was stolen from his owner, an emergency nurse helping to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“Warning, you’re about to get really mad,” the Concord Police Department posted on Facebook on April 18. “This is Max. He is an 11-week-old Malinois puppy. Today, around 10:00 am, Max was stolen from the garage of his owners’ house on Montgomery Ave.”

Max was stolen by an adult male who picked him up before carrying him away on a gold and white bicycle. The suspect was spotted on CCTV footage, which was shared by Concord police.

Max’s owner, Shaila Sheikh, was at work as an emergency room nurse at a local hospital when he was stolen, she told CNN. Max had only been with the family for two weeks.“I was heartbroken,” she said. “Max was helping us start over as a family. I had just moved and it was my kids and me. We had started a new chapter, and Max was an early birthday present for my son.”

Police have been posting pictures of Max since he went missing in hopes of bringing him home.“[My kids] miss him so much,” Sheikh said. “I’m still holding on to hope. My family, coworkers and friends are super supportive and have help raised reward money.”

The suspect was wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt with red patches on the elbow, a dark baseball cap, blue jeans, dark shoes and blue rubber gloves.

If you see Max, know his whereabouts or recognize the thief, please call Concord Dispatch at (925) 671-3333 and refer to case #20-4193.

