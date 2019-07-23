Drummer in Calif. Punk Rock Band Found Beaten to Death and Left in Cul-De-Sac

Image zoom Facebook

Anaheim Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man discovered in a cul-de-sac early Saturday morning, according to a press release.

At 2:55 a.m., officers responded to a call after a passerby discovered a deceased man lying on the ground.

The man was identified as 48-year-old David Patrick McCabe of Dana Point, Calif., who suffered injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

Police were not commenting on a possible motive or whether there was a suspect at this time.

McCabe played drums for a local punk rock back known as The Knightenders, according to an article in The Orange County Register, a local newspaper.

The band’s guitarist Johnny Spade told the newspaper that McCabe was the “heart of the band.”

The group’s lead singer Minnie Green credited McCabe for getting her to perform in front of audiences, the article stated.

“If it weren’t for him, I would never have fronted a band, or even tried karaoke,” Green told the newspaper. “He really brought me out of my shell. He was no poser.”

McCabe leaves two children behind, The Orange County Register reports.

Anaheim police asked anyone who witnessed the attack to call Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or go to occrimestoppers.org.