Pet Pug Was Kidnapped, Killed While Owner Was Away — and Ex-Employee Is Arrested

Two Maine men are accused of killing a 6-year-old pug mix after kidnapping him from the former boss of one of the suspects, PEOPLE confirms.

On Tuesday morning, Nathan Burke, 37, who had worked for the dog’s owner, and Justin Chipman, 22, turned themselves into the Hancock County Jail after warrants were issued for their arrest, authorities announced on Facebook.

The suspects were each charged with burglary, aggravated cruelty to animals, aggravated criminal mischief, unauthorized use of property and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, authorities announced.

They are being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

“People around here are outraged at the type of crime that has been committed,” Winter Harbor Police Chief Danny Mitchell Jr., tells PEOPLE about the slaying of the dog, named Franky.

“This family pet was taken from the safety of his own home, killed and dumped in the water, wrapped in plastic,” he says. “My goal is to get this wrapped up and get closure for the family,” he says.

Authorities were alerted to the alleged crime on Aug. 26 by Franky’s owner, Phillip Torrey, after the dog was missing when he returned home from a concert. “He said he believed it may have been two people he knows,” says Mitchell.

More than a week after Franky went missing, and a week after Torrey pleaded for his safe return in a Facebook post, the dog’s body washed up on a private shoreline wrapped in plastic, says Mitchell.

The dog’s remains are being examined at a lab, says Mitchell.

He said he was unable to comment on a possible motive at this time because the investigation is still ongoing.

Torrey did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment. But he thanked well-wishers for the outpouring of support following Franky’s death in a heartfelt Facebook post last Friday.

“I can’t even begin to put into words how touched I am by each and every one of you that have reached out to me,” he wrote. “At a very sad time, it has been heartwarming.”

Torrey says he has no idea why the suspects allegedly killed Franky. He wrote on Facebook that if this had allegedly been “done by an enemy that had a vendetta maybe I could wrap my brain around it better, but not by [two] guys I considered friends.”

Residents of the tiny seaside town and strangers alike are so upset that they’ve started a social media hashtag #justiceforfranky, says Mitchell.

“Our community and the family need a sense of closure for this,” says Mitchell. “They need to see some sort of resolution.”