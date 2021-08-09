Alexa Negrón Luciano, 29, was harassed, assaulted and eventually murdered in Puerto Rico after disparaging social media posts about her spread through the community

3 Men Charged with Hate Crime for Allegedly Shooting Trans Woman with Paintballs Shortly Before Her Murder

Three Puerto Rico men will stand trial for allegedly shooting a transgender woman with a paintball gun because of her gender identity, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

PEOPLE confirms that a federal grand jury has charged Jordany Rafael Laboy García, Christian Yamaurie Rivera Otero and Anthony Steven Lobos Ruiz with hate crimes in connection with the assault of 29-year-old Alexa Negrón Luciano last year.

Rivera Otero and Lobos Ruiz have also been charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly deleting video evidence of the assault.

In February 2020, defamatory social media posts circulated around a Puerto Rico community that identified Negrón Luciano — a trans woman — as a man seen entering the women's restroom at a local McDonald's. People began shaming Negrón Luciano, who was homeless, online and implying that she was dangerous.

Last week's indictment alleges that the three suspects spotted Negrón Luciano on the side of the road shortly after the internet caught wind of the McDonald's story and recognized her as the subject of the social media posts.

"After identifying her, Laboy García, Rivera Otero and Lobos Ruiz verbally harassed the victim," the indictment states. "The three men then drove to get a paintball gun and paintballs to be used to shoot at the victim. The men returned to the same place where they had spotted the victim and fired paintballs at her."

Within hours of the alleged paintball assault in Toa Baja, Negrón Luciano was found shot to death, the Associated Press and CBS News report.

The complaint against Laboy García, Rivera Otero and Lobos Ruiz does not mention that Negrón Luciano died, and none of them have been charged with murder. It remains unclear whether the three men are suspects.