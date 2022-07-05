Protests Erupt in Akron, Ohio After Body Cam Footage Showing Black Man's Shooting Death Released

A protestor stands in the street in front of the Akron City Justice Center in Akron, Ohio on Saturday July 2, 2022. Akron police fatally shot 25 year old Jayland Walker June 25th after a short chase insighting public unrest with law enforcement. Protestors gather at the Akron Justice Center, Ohio, United States - 02 Jul 2022

A protestor stands in the street in front of the Akron City Justice Center in Akron, Ohio on Saturday July 2, 2022. Akron police fatally shot 25 year old Jayland Walker June 25th after a short chase insighting public unrest with law enforcement. Protestors gather at the Akron Justice Center, Ohio, United States - 02 Jul 2022

Authorites in Akron, Ohio have announced a 9 p.m. curfew for the city's downtown area after a night of protests over the June 27 police killing of Black motorist Jayland Walker.

According to a statement from officials, July 4 fireworks planned for downtown Akron, the Patterson Park Sports Complex, and the Akron Fulton Airport have all been cancelled.

The decision comes after Sunday night's protests which followed the release of body camera footage from the June 27 shooting. Walker, 25, was allegedly shot 60 times by eight officers who fired 90 bullets.

According to Akron Police, the fatal encounter occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. on June 27 when officers allegedly attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by Walker for an unspecified traffic violation.

A chase followed. Officers alleged that a firearm was discharged from the suspect's vehicle, according to the release.

All eight officers involved in the shooting are now on paid administrative leave, and Walker's death is being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Mayor Dan Horrigan said in a statement that Sunday's protests began as peaceful demonstrations that "did not escalate to violence and destruction."

Horrigan contends that when "night fell and others began to join, the protests became no longer peaceful. There was significant property damage done to downtown Akron. Small businesses up and down Main Street have had their windows broken. We cannot and will not tolerate violence or the destruction of property."

Demonstrators hold "Justice for Jayland" signs as they gather outside Akron City Hall to protest the killing of Jayland Walker, shot by police, in Akron, Ohio, July 3, 2022. - Several hundred protesters marched Sunday in Akron, Ohio after the release of body camera footage that showed police fatally shooting a Black man with several dozen rounds of bullets. As anger rose over the latest police killing of a Black man in the United States, and authorities appealed for calm, a crowd marched to City Hall carrying banners with slogans such as "Justice for Jayland." People protest in Akron after the release of body cam footage of Jayland Walker | Credit: MATTHEW HATCHER/AFP via Getty

Horrigan has also declared a state of emergency in the city.