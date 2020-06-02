Protesters Form Human Chain Around N.Y.C. Target Store to Prevent Looting

Video shows more than a dozen protestors protecting the Brooklyn store from potential looters

A group of people protesting after George Floyd's death formed a human chain around a Target store in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon, protecting the store from advancing looters.

Video footage went viral of showing the protesters standing up to looters outside the Target at the Atlantic Terminal Mall, intent on breaking their way in.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

One protestor, wielding a long traffic pole, can be heard screaming, "F--- no!," as a crowd forms near the entrance.

At least one individual is seen shaking a can of spray paint, his eyes fixed on the store.

In the video, shot by a Forbes reporter, several protestors are seen jumping into action, outstretching their arms and keeping the looters at bay.

Seemingly instinctively, the protestors formed a human chain, preventing anyone from breaching the store's entrance.

The footage shows more than a dozen people, arms interlocked, shouting, "NO!," warding off the opportunists.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Other reports out of Brooklyn indicate this was not the only instance Saturday where protestors prevented business from being looted and destroyed.

RELATED VIDEO: Minneapolis Police Chief Tells George Floyd's Family That 3 Other Cops Were 'Complicit' in Killing

One of the protesters told Forbes he wants peace and safety.

"We want peace, we want unity — we want to feel safe again in our country," he said. "That's why we're here — to show America that we're not afraid to fight back terrorism, racism and anything that oppresses us as brothers and women."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

•Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

•ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.