Mass. Men Allegedly Used Senior Living Facility to Conduct Prostitution Ring

Two Massachusetts men stand accused of using a residence at a senior living facility to conduct a prostitution ring, PEOPLE confirms.

According to a release by Pittsfield police, Randy Lambach, 45, and Joseph VanWert, 65, face multiple charges related to prostitution.

The release alleges Lambach recruited women with drug problems into prostitution and that VanWert used his residence at a senior living facility as a place to conduct the prostitution.

According to the release, Lambach allegedly facilitated meetings with “johns” and transported women to various locations, where he would allegedly wait nearby and take a portion of the earnings.

Sometimes, he would allegedly compensate the women with drugs in lieu of cash. The drugs allegedly included heroin, cocaine and prescription medication.

The Associated Press and CBS report that Lambach allegedly threatened to turn the women in if they stopped working for him.

Members of the Pittsfield Police Department are now working to help provide resources and support for the alleged victims, the release states.

The investigation, which is ongoing, was launched because of an increase in calls for service for prostitution and solicitation in certain parts of the city, according to the release.

Lambach and VanWert both face charges of human trafficking, deriving support from a prostitute, knowingly permitting prostitution on the premises and sexual conduct for a fee.

They are currently being held at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for November 29, the release states.

It was not immediately clear if they have retained attorneys or entered pleas to the charges against them.