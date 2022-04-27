Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty for Man Who Allegedly Fatally Stabbed Couple on Bike Ride

Terry and Brenda Aultman were found covered in blood with multiple stab wounds in Florida last month

A Florida prosecutor wants a man who is accused of stabbing and killing a couple to get the death penalty.

Jean Robert Macean of Orlando was arrested last month and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Terry and Brenda Aultman.

The Daytona Beach couple's bodies were found days prior along the side of a road. At the time of the fatal attack, the husband, 48, and wife, 55, had been biking home after attending festivities at Daytona Beach's annual Bike Week.

On Monday, the State Attorney in the 7th Circuit announced on Twitter that the office "is seeking the death penalty against Jean Macean." A court document was included in the statement and reads in part: "The State intends to prove and has reason to believe it can prove beyond a reasonable doubt the following aggravating factors: 1. The Defendant was previously convicted of another Capital Felony or of a felony involving the use or threat of violence to the person."

It added, "2. The Capital Felony was especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel. 3. The Capital Felony was a homicide and was committed in a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification."

The State Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The bodies of the Aultmans were discovered on the side of the intersection at North Wild Olive Avenue and Riverview Boulevard, according to a statement from DBPD.

Both victims were covered in blood with multiple stab wounds and lacerations and paramedics declared them dead at the scene. DBPD Chief Jakari Young told reporters they initially believed they were responding to a hit-and-run until they arrived at the scene, adding that the couple also had their throats slashed.

"This is probably one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents that I've witnessed in my 20 years," Chief Young told reporters.

Shortly after his arrest, Macean allegedly confessed to the killings, Young shared via Twitter.