Prosecutors Seeking Death Penalty for Lori Vallow, Charged with Killing Her 2 Children

Lori Vallow previously pleaded not guilty to charges she faces for allegedly killing her two children

Prosecutors want Lori Vallow to face the death penalty for allegedly killing her two children if she's found guilty.

On Monday, Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsay Blake and Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood filed a Notice of Intent to Seek Death Penalty against Vallow if she's convicted, CBS News reports.

Vallow is currently facing charges in the deaths of her children, Joshua (J.J.) Vallow and Tylee Ryan. In May 2021, she and her husband, Chad Daybell, who is also facing the death penalty, were indicted on conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder.

In their motion, prosecutors said the death penalty is fitting for Vallow because she allegedly killed the two children for "remuneration", her actions were "especially heinous, atrocious, cruel, or manifesting exceptional depravity," and she showed "an utter disregard for human life," according to East Idaho News.

Prosecutors also said Vallow showed "a propensity to commit murder and will probably constitute a continuing threat to society," according to CBS.

In another motion, prosecutors requested for Vallow's trial, which is set to begin in October, to be pushed back to January, when Daybell's trial begins, noting that both cases share similar details and facts so it's more efficient to do them at the same time, East Idaho News said.

Their motion for the death penalty comes after Judge Steven Boyce deemed Vallow fit to go to trial for the deaths of her two children. Boyce also moved Lori from the Department of Health and Welfare to a Fremont County jail facility, NBC News reported.

Vallow, who is also accused of conspiring in the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, was committed to a psychiatric ward in June 2021, however, Judge Boyce determined last month that she is "restored to competency and fit to proceed."

Lori pleaded not guilty to the charges last month. Her lawyer did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

J.J. and Tylee were reported missing in November 2019 by the grandparents of J.J., which set in motion a review of several mysterious deaths in the couple's pasts. J.J., who had an autism diagnosis, was last seen Sept. 23, 2019, at his Rexburg school before Lori withdrew him and told the principal she was considering home-schooling. The last known image of Tylee was taken Sept. 8, 2019, while she was on a day trip to Yellowstone National Park with her mother, brother and Vallow's brother Alex Cox, according to a court filing.

After the discovery of the children's remains, Daybell was arrested and charged with two counts of destruction, alteration and concealment of evidence, and two counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. He has pleaded not guilty