Land belonging to one of America’s first serial killer families — the “Bloody Benders” — is up for sale.

Located in Labette County, Kansas, the land was once owned by the notorious Bender family and is being auctioned off by the Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co.

It is on this property, the Bender family is believed to have slaughtered at least 11 people, according to CNN and Smithsonian Magazine.

While the actual home and inn the notorious family lived in is long gone, the story of their brutal crimes lives on.

In 1870, according to the Kansas Historical Society, the Bender family moved to Labette County from Germany.

The family consisted of husband and wife John and Kate and their adult children daughter Kate Jr. and son John Jr.

Upon settling in the rural town, the Benders built an inn and a grocery store, welcoming settlers and travelers, according to KHS. It appeared as though the Benders were just a normal, working family until people in the area began disappearing.

George Loncher and his daughter are believed to be the first victims when they vanished after traveling through the area en route to Iowa, according to KHS.

It wasn’t until a man named Dr. William York disappeared and his brother tracked his last known whereabouts to the inn, that the community grew suspicious of the Benders, according to KHS.

The Benders admitted that Dr. York had stopped by, but his body was still nowhere to be found, according to KHS.

Between 1871 and 1873 at least 11 people had mysteriously gone missing.

Fearing the number would rise, locals began searching every property in the area. In May of 1873, residents noticed that the Bender’s inn was abandoned, according to KHS.

It was initially believed that the Benders had also gone missing, however, a search of their property proved they had instead fled town.

When the inn was searched, its cellar was found covered in blood — earning them the name the “Bloody Benders.”

A number of unmarked graves were also uncovered on the grounds

Dr. York was the first body to be uncovered, according to KHS. Following the discovery, the governor of Kansas at the time issued a $2000 reward to anyone that could bring the Benders to justice.

The family was never found.