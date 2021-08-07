Prominent Banking Executive Allegedly Found Murdered in Her Calif. Home

Michelle Avan, a prominent banking executive, was discovered dead in her Reseda, California, home by family members around 7 a.m. on Thursday

A 48-year-old California woman was allegedly found murdered in her home Thursday morning.

Michelle Avan, a prominent banking executive, was discovered dead in her Reseda, California, home by family members around 7 a.m. on Thursday after they became worried they could not get in touch with her.

She was pronounced dead on the scene and appeared to have "suffered trauma to her face," police told NBC4.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Friday afternoon, a suspect had been arrested in connection with the alleged slaying.

Anthony Duwayne Turner, 52, was arrested by detectives assigned to the Robbery Homicide Division near the 8800 block of Airlane Avenue, according to jail records. He is currently being held at the LAPD Valley Bureau Jail on $2 million bail.

It is not clear exactly what crime Turner is charged with, though jail records show he faces a felony.

Turner has not yet entered a plea, and an attorney could not be immediately identified to comment on his behalf.

Avan was a senior vice president with Bank of America. She worked to help recruit women and under-represented groups internationally.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Bank of America said: "We are devastated by the news. Michelle was a valued member of our company for more than 20 years and will be greatly missed. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family."

In a 2017 interview with Essence Magazine, Avan said she felt "I have an obligation to do something with all this power and privilege that I have been given."