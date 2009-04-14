Project Runway's Kenley Pleads Guilty in Cat Attack

Collins receives a $120 fine for a reduced charge of disorderly conduct

By People Staff
Updated December 01, 2020 03:47 PM
Credit: Jay Sullivan/Bravo

The cat fight’s over!

Former Project Runway season 5 finalist Kenley Collins pleaded guilty in a Brooklyn court Tuesday to a count of disorderly conduct, E! online reports.

Arrested on March 17 for assault after allegedly throwing her pet cat at her sleeping ex-fiancé, Zak Penley, Collins, 26, was given a $120 fine and a two-year protection order prohibiting her from contacting her ex. According to the district attorney, the reality star’s sentence was reduced because Penley never sought treatment.

In a March 26 court appearance, Collins denied using her pet as a weapon, saying instead that she put it on the bed “gently.” Initially, she faced a second-degree felony assault charge.
– Brian Orloff

