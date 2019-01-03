Professor Who Killed Daughter, 3, Before Suicide Wrote 7-Page Letter Citing Custody Battle

A Florida man who killed his daughter and himself in a murder-suicide in December left a seven-page note detailing a contentious custody fight with his estranged wife, according to newly released court documents.

The bodies of Ayhan Aytes, 48, and his 3-year-old daughter, Ela, were found on December 10 at his apartment. Aytes, a University of South Florida professor, hadn’t responded to phone calls or texts for four days before the bodies were found by Temple Terrace police.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Aytes was hanging from a rafter with a rope around his neck. Ela was lying on her back in bed, and while her death was ruled a homicide, final autopsy reports are still pending, reports the Tampa Bay Times.

In the newly-released documents, authorities say that Aytes left a seven-page typed letter at the scene. The letter, first obtained by the Times, was dated December 6 — four days before the bodies were found — and addressed “separation, divorce and child custody matters between Laurel and Ayhan,” the documents state.

“I cannot imagine a life for myself and Ela to go through this nonsense for the rest of our lives,” Aytes wrote at the end of the letter before signing his name.

Facebook

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Aytes and wife Laurel Friedman had been waging a bitter custody battle for Ela, family court documents obtained by the Times state.

Aytes, a Turkish citizen with a green card, wanted to take Ela to Turkey to visit his family in September. Friedman filed a request with the court, asking a judge to forbid Aytes from taking the trip.

In his response, Aytes claimed he only wanted to take Ela to visit his mother. The court sided with Friedman and said that Aytes was an abduction risk.

On December 5, Aytes didn’t bring his daughter to preschool, alarming Friedman. In a motion to family court, she alleged that his mental health was declining.

Through his attorney, Aytes alleged that Ela had said that she was touched inappropriately by Friedman’s “paramour” — and decided to keep custody of Ela “until a decision is made regarding whether a dependency matter will be opened.” (There has been no evidence presented in court that Ela had been molested.)

Aytes, who married Friedman in Polk County in 2012, the Times reports. This January, the couple filed for divorce but worked out a parenting agreement for Ela that allowed both to share custody of her.

According to his professional website, Aytes was a media and communications scholar working on a book. He is listed on the University of South Florida‘s website as an assistant visiting professor at the Zimmerman School of Advertising and Mass Communications. His contract at the school ended last May, a USF spokesperson told Bay News 9.

The couple previously lived in Istanbul but moved to the Tampa Bay area after political uprising led to a failed coup d’état, Friedman’s father, Barry Friedman, told the Times.

“We were glad they got back to the states,” Barry said.

After the deaths, Laurel’s family released a brief comment, according to Bay News 9 and the Times: “Our family is devastated at the loss of our beloved Ela. At this point we need time to grieve together and we ask for privacy. We hope to have a statement as we begin to comprehend this horrific event. Thank you for your consideration.”