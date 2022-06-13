Professor Indicted After Allegedly Hitting Police Officer Boyfriend with Car, Leaving Him to Die in Snow
A grand jury has indicted a college professor accused of fatally striking her police officer boyfriend with her car during a winter storm.
According to a news release from the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, 42-year-old Karen A. Read faces charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter and leaving the scene of a collision in the Jan. 29 death of off-duty Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, 46, outside a Canton, Mass., home.
Leading up to his death, the couple of two years reportedly spent the night drinking, visiting two local bars, before Read attempted to drop O'Keefe off at a home for an after-party, PEOPLE previously reported.
After O'Keefe exited the vehicle driven by Read, prosecutors allege Read struck him with her SUV, as she attempted a three-point turn. She then drove off.
The second-degree murder charge against Read indicates that prosecutors allege the killing was intentional, but her attorney, David Yannetti, has said "there was no criminal intent," the Boston Herald reported.
Read and a friend reportedly found his bloodied and bruised body in the snow, hours later, after he failed to return home. O'Keefe was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
While Massachusetts State Police originally arrested Read — an adjunct professor at Bentley University in Waltham, Mass. — on Feb. 1, she was released on $50,000 bail.
Police arrested her again last Thursday at her Mansfield, Mass., home following her indictment.
According to WCVB-TV, Read pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on $100,000 bail.
Read's next court appearance is in August.