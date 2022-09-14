Professional Bull Rider Ouncie Mitchell Dead at 27 After Girlfriend Allegedly Shot Him After Event

LaShawn Denise Bagley was arrested on suspicion of murder

By Christine Pelisek
Published on September 14, 2022 04:16 PM
bull rider Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen aka Ouncie Mitchell
Bull rider Ouncie Mitchell. Photo: Facebook

A professional bull rider was fatally shot in what police are calling a domestic-violence related homicide.

The Salt Lake Police Department arrested 21-year-old LaShawn Denise Bagley on suspicion of murder in the death of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who was known in bull riding circles as Ouncie Mitchell.

Allen, 27, was found with "at least one gunshot wound" outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City around 12:06 a.m. Monday. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Allen came to Salt Lake City to compete in the PRCA Rodeo at the Utah State Fair and planned to stay with Bagley, who he was in a relationship with, Fox 13 reported.

bull rider Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen aka Ouncie Mitchell
Ouncie Mitchell. Facebook

Police said that after the fair, the two got into an argument at a downtown bar and Allen went to get his belongings at Bagley's apartment when he was shot.

Allen's relatives are shocked by his slaying.

"I don't understand, and I don't know how long it's going to take me to understand," Allen's cousin Ezekiel Mitchell told FOX 13."The guy that would give the shirt off his back to anybody, why would you take his life away?"

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Allen had a four-year-old daughter who "loved her daddy," said the girl's mother Nyteshea Haywood. "She loved him and loved him and loved him. It was always, 'My daddy this, my daddy doing this, my daddy took me fishing,'" said the girl's mother. "She loves her dad and so having to break that news to her was a huge distraught."

Bagley is also facing charges of felony discharge of a firearm.

It is unclear if Bagley has retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf or entered a plea to the charges.

Related Articles
Marquez Smith charged after allegedly killing ex Desiree Cash and boyfriend during heated custody exchange
Ga. Man Allegedly Killed Daughter's Mother and Her Boyfriend During Custody Exchange: Reports
On August 27th , the life of Ava Phillips was taken tragically by a senseless act of gun violence
Ga. Girl, 7, Is Killed by Stray Bullet When Dispute at Family Gathering Escalates to Gunfire
Tiffany Fletcher
Beloved Mom Who Worked at Philadelphia Recreation Center Is Killed in Crossfire, and Suspect Is 14-Year-Old Boy
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy
Gabby Petito
Family of Gabby Petito Will File $50M Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Moab Police After Recorded Encounter
De'Avry Thomas
18-Month-Old Pa. Boy Killed in Drive-By Shooting Police Believe Targeted Other Person in Car
Deja T. McCrary
Ga. Man Allegedly Had Girlfriend Lure His Ex into a 'Fight' So That He Could Ambush and Kill Her
Christopher Johnson Jr.
Detroit Man Allegedly Killed Younger Stepbrother, Told Mom He Died of Overdose
Sierra Jenkins
24-Year-Old Arrested in Connection with March Shooting That Killed On-Call Virginia Reporter
Lauren Juma
Texas Teen FaceTimed Mother Saying Mom's Boyfriend Was Acting 'Weird' — Now Man Is Accused of Killing Her
Kevin Nishita
3 Men Arrested After Retired Calif. Cop Killed Protecting News Crew Reporting on Smash-and-Grab Crimes
Libbie Allan
Pregnant Utah Mom Killed, 2-Year-Old Daughter Critically Injured in Suspected DUI Hit-and-Run
Crystal Mahasin Abdullah, Christopher Marchone Abdullah
Minn. Man Accused of Murdering Father and Sister, then Confessing to Brother
Key'mydre Palmer Anderson
Police Arrest 3 Teens and Woman in Connection with Murder of 16-Year-Old, Who Was Shot, Dumped from Moving Car
Madelyn Allen
Missing Utah College Student Is Found Covered in Coal but Alive After 'Traumatic' Ordeal, Man Arrested 
Knowledge Sims
7-Year-Old Boy Playing Video Games Was Killed in 2020 When Gunfire Flew into Home, 2 Suspects Arrested