Professional Bull Rider Ouncie Mitchell Dead at 27 After Girlfriend Allegedly Shot Him After Event

A professional bull rider was fatally shot in what police are calling a domestic-violence related homicide.

The Salt Lake Police Department arrested 21-year-old LaShawn Denise Bagley on suspicion of murder in the death of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who was known in bull riding circles as Ouncie Mitchell.

Allen, 27, was found with "at least one gunshot wound" outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City around 12:06 a.m. Monday. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Allen came to Salt Lake City to compete in the PRCA Rodeo at the Utah State Fair and planned to stay with Bagley, who he was in a relationship with, Fox 13 reported.

Ouncie Mitchell. Facebook

Police said that after the fair, the two got into an argument at a downtown bar and Allen went to get his belongings at Bagley's apartment when he was shot.

Allen's relatives are shocked by his slaying.

"I don't understand, and I don't know how long it's going to take me to understand," Allen's cousin Ezekiel Mitchell told FOX 13."The guy that would give the shirt off his back to anybody, why would you take his life away?"

Allen had a four-year-old daughter who "loved her daddy," said the girl's mother Nyteshea Haywood. "She loved him and loved him and loved him. It was always, 'My daddy this, my daddy doing this, my daddy took me fishing,'" said the girl's mother. "She loves her dad and so having to break that news to her was a huge distraught."

Bagley is also facing charges of felony discharge of a firearm.

It is unclear if Bagley has retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf or entered a plea to the charges.