The bodies of Gene Siller and two other men were found at a Georgia country club on Saturday

Pro Golfer Gene Siller Witnessed 'Crime in Progress' Before He Was Killed, Police Say

Gene Siller — a professional golfer who was found fatally shot on Saturday at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Ga. — had witnessed a crime on the golf course before he was killed, according to police.

Cobb County police said on Tuesday that Siller was shot after seeing a crime involving the homicide suspect, who is still at-large, and the two other deceased men who were found at the scene.

"Detectives have learned that Mr. Siller happened upon a crime in progress involving the unknown suspect and the two deceased males who were found in the pickup truck," police said in a statement obtained by NBC News. "It does not appear Siller was in any way targeted, but rather was killed because he witnessed an active crime taking place."

Siller was also an employee of the club. The two other men — one of whom was identified as Paul Pierson — did not have any apparent connections to the country club, according to police.

Police responded to the scene at about 2:20 p.m. local time on Saturday, where they found the body of Siller, 41, at the 10th hole with an "apparent gunshot wound to the head," authorities said in a previous press release.

Officer Shenise Barner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Siller was pronounced dead on the scene.

The bodies of Pierson and the unidentified man were found in the bed of a white Ram 3500 pickup truck nearby, also with apparent gunshot wounds, according to multiple outlets including Atlanta area's 11Alive News.

Pierson was the registered owner of the vehicle.

According to The New York Times, the suspect drove onto the golf course with the bodies of the two victims in the bed of the truck.

Kennesaw State University, which is near the golf course, tweeted Saturday that the suspect was "considered armed and dangerous," adding that he is believed to be "6'1" and 170 lbs and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt."

Georgia PGA and Georgia State Golf Association tweeted out condolences over Siller's death, with PGA of America President Jim Richerson saying in a statement, "We are truly heartbroken to hear about the senseless murder that took place yesterday at the Pine Tree Country Club in Georgia that took the life of PGA member Gene Siller."

"PGA of America sends our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to his family, club and the Georgia PGA community," Richerson added.