Police are still searching for the suspect who fatally shot Gene Siller, 41, at a golf course and may have killed two others

Ga. Golf Pro Killed at Country Club Before Police Find 2 Bodies in Bed of Truck Suspect Drove

Cobb County police are searching for a man they believe committed a triple homicide on Saturday at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Ga.

Among the victims were professional golfer Gene Siller, who was an employee of the club, authorities said in a release obtained by CNN.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police responded to the scene about 2:20 p.m. local time on Saturday, where they found the body of Siller, 41, at the 10th hole with an "apparent gunshot wound to the head," according to the release.

Officer Shenise Barner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Siller was pronounced dead on the scene.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

gene siller Gene Siller and family | Credit: gofundme

Authorities also shared that the bodies of two other men were found in the bed of a white Ram 3500 pickup truck nearby, also with apparent gunshot wounds, according to multiple outlets including Atlanta area's 11Alive News.

Barner added in her email to the Journal-Constitution Sunday night that one of the men was the registered owner of the vehicle, Paul Pierson, while the other has not yet been identified.

According to The New York Times, the suspect drove onto the golf course with the bodies of the two victims in the bed of the truck.

Kennesaw State University, which is near the golf course, tweeted Saturday that the suspect is "considered armed and dangerous," adding that he is believed to be "6'1" and 170 lbs and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt."

RELATED VIDEO: Pennsylvania Teacher Is Fatally Shot in Her Mom's Driveway on Mother's Day

"Suspect was Last seen in area on Pine Tree Country Club headed towards Frey Lake Rd," the university added.

Georgia PGA and Georgia State Golf Association tweeted out condolences over Siller's death, with PGA of America President Jim Richerson saying in a statement, "We are truly heartbroken to hear about the senseless murder that took place yesterday at the Pine Tree Country Club in Georgia that took the life of PGA member Gene Siller."

"PGA of America sends our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to his family, club and the Georgia PGA community," Richerson added.