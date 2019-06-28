Boxer Who Live-Streamed Himself After DUI Crash That Killed a Pregnant Woman Sentenced 10 Years

Image zoom Marcos Forestal Hemet Police Department

A former professional boxer will spend the next 10 years behind bars after killing a pregnant mother of four when he crashed into her Chrysler minivan while intoxicated.

On Thursday, Marcos A. Forestal received his sentence of 10 years in state prison, KTLA and News Channel 3 report.

Forestal pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter in March following the horrific incident nearly a year ago, according to KTLA. He previously pleaded not guilty.

On Sept. 9, Forestal’s BMW plowed head-on into expectant mom Krystil Kincaid in Hemet, California at around 8:30 p.m., the Helmet Police Department revealed in a statement.

Arriving on scene shortly after the crash, police found Kincaid’s car “partially on fire” with the 8 months pregnant woman trapped, police said. Emergency responders were able to extinguish the blaze and the 29-year-old woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Her unborn baby died and Kincaid was put on life support, however, doctors pronounced her dead the following day, a GoFundMe set up for the family said.

Officers found Forestal, who is the World Boxing Federation International Super Bantamweight champion, walking near his vehicle on the scene, authorities said.

Image zoom Krystil Kincaid Krystil Kincaid/Facebook

“Forestal displayed symptoms of alcohol intoxication and was arrested,” the Helmet Police Department continued.

The boxer live-streamed the aftermath of the crash on Facebook Live. The since-deleted video was recorded by some social media users and shared online and by the El Nuevo Herald.

In the video, Forestal, who sustained only minor injuries, shows viewers his totaled car while saying, “Look what happened to me, guys.”

“A car crossed in front of me and look what happened to my car,” the Cuban boxer, who resided in Burbank in Los Angeles at the time, says in Spanish in the video.

Heartbreakingly, Kincaid was on the phone with her husband Zach during the time of the crash, according to KTLA.

Zach, who was married to Kincaid for 12 years, told the outlet he heard his wife scream before the impact. He also heard the firefighters trying to pull her from the vehicle.

The heartbroken father of four told friends and family about the tragic incident on Facebook. “My life has been full of adversity, but today I experienced the hardest thing i have ever done.”

Image zoom Krystil Kincaid family

“I told my 2 daughters and my 2 sons that a drunk driver killed their mom. The pain and anger I feel within my soul is immeasurable, my heart is broken. Until we meet again Raven…Krystil Kincaid.”

Zach told KTLA that his children — his daughter, 14, from a previous relationship and the couple’s three children, their 11-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 8 and 4 — arrived at the hospital thinking the baby had arrived early.

“They thought they had a baby sister here,” Zach told the station. “They got the worst news of their life. They were told that they don’t have a mom, or a baby sister, anymore.”

The following month, Zach shared a series of heartbreaking photographs from his wife and unborn baby’s funeral.

Image zoom Krystil Kincaid GoFundMe

The devastating images show, Zach and his four children saying their final goodbyes to Krystil, 29, who can be seen lying in a casket with her unborn baby girl resting on her chest.

Zach also took the deceased child from the casket and allowed his children to hold the sister that they never got to meet. The couple had planned to name the baby Avalynn.

“The max sentence for killing my wife and daughter is 10 years max. The state of California doesn’t think there was intent, but I know driving recklessly in that manner, he didn’t intend anything good… my daughter’s due date was October 9th, a 36 week old fully developed baby isn’t considered a person in the state of California,” Zach continued.

“How do I explain to my children this injustice. My children and I have never felt so disposable… Look at the devastation left behind that is my family and tell me it isn’t time for change… imagine if this was your family… Who will fight with me for change? Who will spread this life wild fire? Who will write their representatives and demand change?? We cannot as a society look the other way any longer,” Zach wrote concluding with, “Driving drunk is intent.”