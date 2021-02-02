Notorious Celebrity Private Investigator, Jack Palladino, Dead at 76 After 'Brutal Attack'

Two men have been arrested for allegedly attacking the private investigator in San Francisco last week

Jack Palladino, a notorious private investigator who worked for celebrities including Bill Clinton and Harvey Weinstein, has died. He was 76.

Palladino died after he was mugged last week, the New York Times and the San Francisco Chronicle reported Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The incident — which San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin called a "brutal attack," according to the NYT — reportedly occurred on Jan. 28.

The Chronicle reported that two men tried to steal Palladino's camera after he had taken photos of them because he thought they were up to "mischief," according to the SFist. Palladino reportedly struggled with the two men, and was dragged by a car and hit his head on the pavement in the process.

The NYT reported that Palladino was placed on life support because of the head injury but later died.

Two men have been arrested.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Palladino's wife, Sandra Sutherland, reportedly told the Chronicle that her husband's pictures were instrumental in leading to suspects' arrests.

"I said, 'Guess what, Jack, they got the bastards, and it was all your doing," Sutherland reportedly told Palladino while he was unconscious over the weekend, according to the SFist.

San Francisco police and the San Francisco District Attorney's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Monday.

Palladino worked with the Clinton campaign in 1992 to disparage Gennifer Flowers after she claimed she and the presidential candidate had an affair. He also reportedly worked with Harvey Weinstein after he was accused of sexual misconduct, the New Yorker reported in 2019.