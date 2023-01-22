President Biden, Other Officials Decry the Calif. Mass Shooting That Killed 10: 'Horrific and Heartless'

Local and national officials are expressing their concern after at least 10 people were killed and at 10 others were injured in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif.

The shooting occurred around 10:20 p.m. inside a ballroom dance studio in the Southern California city.

"Jill and I are praying for those killed and in last night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park," President Biden tweeted on Sunday. "I'm monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement in the hours ahead."

California Governor Gavin Newsom also tweeted a statement after the shooting.

"Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year," he wrote. "Instead, they were the victims of a horrific and heartless act of gun violence. Our hearts mourn as we learn more about the devastating acts of last night. We are monitoring the situation closely."

At a Sunday morning press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said that five men and five women were killed. At least 10 other victims were injured and taken to nearby hospitals. Authorities have not yet publicly identified the victims.

The attack took place on the eve of the Lunar New Year, a major holiday in many Asian communities. Earlier in the day, tens of thousands of people had gathered in the area to celebrate the holiday.

The suspect fled the scene and is still at large. In the press conference, Luna said that based on a "very preliminary description," the suspect is an Asian man between the ages of 30 and 50. He said law enforcement has "gotten different descriptions of the suspect."

As authorities investigate the shooting, public officials are bringing attention to the larger issue of gun violence.

"The reports coming out of Monterey Park are absolutely devastating," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass tweeted. "Families deserve to celebrate the holidays in peace - mass shootings and gun violence are a plague on our communities.

Added Vice President Kamala Harris: "Overnight, yet another community was torn apart by a senseless act of gun violence. To the Monterey Park families impacted: Doug and I mourn with you—and pray for you. [President Biden] and I will continue to provide full support to local authorities as we learn more."