Preschool Operator 'Shocked and Disappointed' After Teachers Are Allegedly Seen Abusing Kids on Livestream

The Florida private school company that employed the two preschool teachers accused of abusing children in Roswell, Ga., expressed "shock and disappointment" over the allegations.

In a statement, Endeavor Schools tells PEOPLE the pair of Parker-Chase Preschool teachers who were arrested on Monday "were immediately removed from the classroom" on June 2, when school officials first became aware of the alleged "inappropriate disciplinary actions" the staffers had allegedly taken with the children.

The two teachers — Zeina Alostwani, 40, and Soriana Briceno, 19 — were also dismissed from their jobs, the statement notes.

Alostwani and Briceno were arrested following a brief investigation by police. A concerned parent who'd been watching a video feed from the classroom reported the two teachers to police after allegedly catching them acting abusively towards two students.

"We reported this matter to our licensing agency and Children's Protective Services and are cooperating fully with authorities, who have informed us that criminal charges are being pursued," reads the statement.

Police in Roswell were first contacted by the parent about the livestream on June 3.

Alostwani and Briceno have been charged with first-degree cruelty to children.

Neither has gone before a judge to enter pleas to those charges.

In footage from the stream, provided to PEOPLE, several students are seen sitting in a circle. Alostwani can be seen walking up behind one of them, and it appears she steps on the student's hand.

She also appears to violently knee another child in the back.

Briceno can be seen in the footage on her knees, speaking closely to one child. She then appears to push the forehead of another child backward.

"While we are extremely grateful that the children are well, we take this matter seriously, and our investigation is ongoing," the company's statement concludes. "We expect our staff to adhere to the highest standards of care, and any failure to do so will not be tolerated."

Police say additional alleged victims have since come forward since last week.

Investigators are now skimming through weeks of footage, to see if additional charges are warranted.

PEOPLE was unable to identify either of the women's attorneys.

Attempts to reach the two teachers for comment were unsuccessful Thursday.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be also provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.