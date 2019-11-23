Pregnant Woman Is Stabbed to Death in a 'Random Act of Violence' Outside of Her California Home

Image zoom Legacy.com

An expectant mother tragically lost her life this week after police say she was stabbed to death outside of her California home by a complete stranger.

Officers with the Salinas Police Department believe that Mariana Jurado was a victim of “a random act of violence” following the tragedy in Salinas on Tuesday morning, just after 9:30 a.m.

Jurado, 26, was leaving her home near Clay Street and Cayuga Street and heading to work when she was allegedly attacked by 43-year-old Garrett Scheff, who was a complete stranger to her, according to investigators.

“Jurado did not know Scheff, and by all accounts, this was a random act of violence,” a spokesperson for the SPD wrote in a statement on Facebook.

Despite being stabbed multiple times, Jurado was able to communicate with officers on the scene and even gave them a description of Scheff as they assisted her with her injuries, KTLA reports.

Jurado was then transported to a local hospital by ambulance, according to the SPD spokesperson. Not long after, the expectant mother tragically succumbed to her injuries and died.

Image zoom Garrett Scheff MONTEREY COUNTY JAIL

RELATED: 8-Months-Pregnant Mom Is Fatally Stabbed, and Baby Delivered by Paramedics Dies Days Later

Meanwhile, authorities searching the area located Scheff about one block from the scene and arrested him, the SPD spokesperson confirmed.

Scheff was booked into the Monterey County Jail and charged with one count of murder, according to inmate records obtained by PEOPLE. His bail was set at $1,015,000 and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Records from the Monterey County Superior Court indicate that this is not the first time that Scheff has found himself in trouble with the law.

Back in May 2015, Scheff was involved with a criminal case, but he was declared mentally unfit to stand trial. He also was involved in a number of felony, misdemeanors and adult traffic cases dating back to 2005.

But his criminal record reportedly goes back even further than that.

According to court records obtained by The Californian, Scheff has pleaded guilty or no contest to a multitude of charges since the mid-’90s including second-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing or resisting an officer, buying and receiving stolen property, petty theft, evading a peace officer, vandalism, grand theft and defacing public property.

RELATED VIDEO: Mom-of-4 Is Fatally Stabbed — Allegedly by Homeless Man She’d Helped and Befriended

In the wake of the tragedy, Jurado was remembered in her obituary as a “very wonderful human being” who loved animals, “supported her local SPCA” and adored her husband.

“Mariana enjoyed life to the fullest, she had the opportunity to travel to ten countries and three continents. Seeing the wonderful things this world had to offer her,” her obituary — which appears to be written by Jurado’s unborn child’s godmother — reads. “Mariana was a person, strong with courage, against injustice and a great love for life.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“She was always making us smile but her smile was the best one,” the obituary continues. “Mariana has the kindest heart and was always there for me as I was for her. The memories will always remind me of her gracious and kind spirit.”

“Mariana and my godchild did not deserve this,” the obituary finishes. “I love her very much and she will be deeply missed.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Byron Gansen at (831) 758-7137 or email him at byrong@ci.salinas.ca.us. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Salinas Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at 831-775-4222.