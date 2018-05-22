N.Y.C. Man Allegedly Stabs Pregnant Girlfriend, Killing Unborn Baby in Third Trimester

A New York City man is in police custody after allegedly stabbing his pregnant girlfriend on Tuesday and killing her unborn baby, PEOPLE confirms.

Early Tuesday morning, N.Y.C. officers responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute at a Bronx apartment. Upon arrival, they found a 30-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in the torso, a police spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

The woman was transported to an area hospital, where her baby was pronounced dead, according to the spokesperson. The woman remains in critical condition.

Authorities could not confirm how many weeks pregnant the woman was at the time of the stabbing, though local media reports she was in her third trimester.

Hours after the incident, the woman’s 30-year-old boyfriend turned himself in, the spokesperson says.

The boyfriend has not been named by police. Charges are pending against him.

It is unclear whether the man is the father of the child or if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.