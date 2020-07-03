Pregnant Woman Found Shot to Death Next to Photo of Twins' Sonogram — and Boyfriend Is Suspect

Police investigating the shooting death of a pregnant 26-year-old Texas woman said she was found slumped over in the front passenger seat of a car, with a sonogram photograph of her unborn twins close by.

Darionne Burley was killed on Monday, according to local reports.

Investigators found Burley's body in a Honda Civic, with the sonogram picture — taken in mid-June — poking from her wallet.

The photo listed Twin A and Twin B as boys and Burley as their mother.

According to the Star-Telegram of Fort Worth, which cites an arrest affidavit, the car was found parked in a lot in Mansfield.

The expectant mother was shot in the head, say police, the paper reports.

Shell casings were found on the floorboard beneath Burley's feet, reports the Dallas Morning News and WFAA.

In their arrest affidavit, police allege that Burley's boyfriend, Maurice Smith, shot her before walking across the parking lot, where he's accused of carjacking a woman's SUV.

Police arrived outside the 28-year-old's Fort Worth apartment, where they found the SUV, the affidavit states.

Smith, who police say was the father of the unborn twins, has been detained on suspicion of capital murder of multiple persons. He has not been charged.

Investigators are working to determine a motive.

He allegedly told police the two had had an argument about replacing a slowly leaking tire, and that Burley made him feel like less of a man and called him a junkie, the affidavit alleges. The two drove home, and he said she left in the Civic to run errands, the affidavit states.

PEOPLE was unable to determine if Smith has an attorney.