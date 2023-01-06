Pregnant Calif. Woman Killed in Drive-By Shooting on her Way to a Party with Her Dad

A pregnant California woman was shot and killed last week as she was heading out to a birthday party with her father.

Marissa Perez, 25, was killed around 7:30 pm on Dec. 29 in Artesia, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau.

Perez was in the passenger side of a vehicle while her father was driving to pick up a birthday cake, ABC7 reports. An unknown driver allegedly pulled up beside Perez's car and shot into the vehicle, hitting Perez several times, including once in the head, the outlet states.

The car was at the intersection of Pioneer Blvd and Artesia Blvd. at the time of the tragic incident.

Perez's mother, Sandra Tolentino, told ABC7 that Perez was preparing to become a mom in June and was "so happy" about the impending birth. "She always cared for so many people. Her heart was literally on her sleeve every day."

"She should have never been taken from us that way," Tolentino continued to ABC7. "She still had such a life ahead of her and it kills me that we won't be able to have that next chapter."

Her family has launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds in the aftermath of the young woman's death. The fundraising page describes Perez as "the most loyal, loving, outgoing, and strongest person," also noting, "Nothing has prepared us for this immense feeling of loss and sorrow."

Officials have not named any suspects in Perez's death at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

PEOPLE reached out to the sheriff's department for comment, but did not immediately hear back.