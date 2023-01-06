Pregnant Calif. Woman Killed in Drive-By Shooting on her Way to a Party with Her Dad

Marissa Perez, 25, was preparing to become a mom in June

By Laura Barcella
Published on January 6, 2023 12:44 PM
Marissa Alexis Perez
Marissa Perez. Photo: GoFundMe

A pregnant California woman was shot and killed last week as she was heading out to a birthday party with her father.

Marissa Perez, 25, was killed around 7:30 pm on Dec. 29 in Artesia, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau.

Perez was in the passenger side of a vehicle while her father was driving to pick up a birthday cake, ABC7 reports. An unknown driver allegedly pulled up beside Perez's car and shot into the vehicle, hitting Perez several times, including once in the head, the outlet states.

The car was at the intersection of Pioneer Blvd and Artesia Blvd. at the time of the tragic incident.

Perez's mother, Sandra Tolentino, told ABC7 that Perez was preparing to become a mom in June and was "so happy" about the impending birth. "She always cared for so many people. Her heart was literally on her sleeve every day."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"She should have never been taken from us that way," Tolentino continued to ABC7. "She still had such a life ahead of her and it kills me that we won't be able to have that next chapter."

Her family has launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds in the aftermath of the young woman's death. The fundraising page describes Perez as "the most loyal, loving, outgoing, and strongest person," also noting, "Nothing has prepared us for this immense feeling of loss and sorrow."

Officials have not named any suspects in Perez's death at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

PEOPLE reached out to the sheriff's department for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Related Articles
Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80
Woman in Custody After 'Ruthless' Alleged Murders of Elderly Couple at Fla. Retirement Community
Milagros Angelica Medina, Mother of five stabbed to death by boyfriend in East LA home
Calif. Mom Is Stabbed to Death in Front of 5 Her Children, Who Lost Their Father 4 Years Ago
Khalilah Brister and daughter Tyrielle Jefferson drowning
911 Call Came in About Woman Threatening to Drive Daughter into Lake. Hours Later, Dead Bodies Were Found
Mark, Sharie, and Brooke Wine, Riverside triple-homicide case
Va. Man 'Catfished' Teen Girl, Then Showed Up at Her Calif. Home and Killed Her Mom and Grandparents
Jennifer Hernandez
8-Months-Pregnant Texas Woman Is Fatally Shot the Day Before Her Baby Shower
Surveillance image showing the suspect walking; Natasha Latour was attacked and survived the Stockton shooter on April 16, 2021 at 3:30am on the corner of Park and Union in Stockton where she was sleeping in a tent
How Police in Stockton, Calif., Caught an Alleged Serial Killer In the Act: 'He Was on a Mission to Kill'
CHP - Alerts @CHPAlerts AMBER ALERT - San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern and Los Angeles Counties Last Seen: Sierra Ave., and Valley Blvd., Fontana @FontanaPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1
Murder Fugitive and His Daughter, 15, Killed on California Highway During Shootout with Police
PnB Rock attends the "Blood Brother" New York Screening at Regal Battery Park 11 on November 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images); Freddie Lee Trone
Woman and Minor Arrested in Connection with Rapper PnB Rock's Murder, Teen's Dad Reportedly on the Run
brit-drexel-2-800.jpg
Brittanee Drexel: How Advances in GPS Technology Cracked Spring Break Murder Case a Decade Later
Breahna Stines and Marneysha Hamilton
Woman Celebrating Birthday and Her Sister Identified as 2 of 4 People Killed in L.A. Party Shooting
Clockwise from top left: Valeria Caceras, Valeria Pena, Briana Pacalagua, Daniela Marcano
Five People Killed in Florida Wrong-Way Crash; Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide
Debbie Collier
911 Call About Ga. Mom Debbie Collier Mentioned Accident with Mystery Truck Driver Who Was 'Out on Parole'
Liese Dodd
Pregnant Illinois Woman Set to Give Birth in July Was Allegedly Beheaded by Ex-Boyfriend
At Least 5 Dead, 7 Injured in Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash Near LA Gas Station
6 Dead – Including Pregnant Woman – and 9 Injured in Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash in Los Angeles
Audra Rogers
Pregnant Mom of 4 Killed in Gruesome Head-On Crash, Woman on 'Cocktail of Drugs' Charged with Murder
Sheila Maguire and Peter Lestician
N.J. Woman Was Found Slain in Home — and Days Later, 'Person of Interest' Boyfriend Is Found Dead by Suicide