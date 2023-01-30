Pregnant Woman Killed in N.Y. Crash After Being Ejected From Vehicle, Driver Arrested on DWI Charges 

A 23-year-old pregnant woman was killed in an alleged drunken crash over the weekend that left the vehicle split into multiple parts, according to multiple news reports.

Adriana Sylmetaj died of serious traumatic injuries after being ejected from the passenger seat of a Dodge sedan when it crashed into a wooden pole on Staten Island, N.Y. around 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 28, an NYPD spokesperson told Staten Island Advance.

The driver of the vehicle, Adem Nikeziq, 30, was later arrested and charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, driving while intoxicated, among other offenses, according to CBS News.

Nikeziq suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, Fox News reports. Sylmetaj, who was pregnant at the time of impact, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Though officials have not revealed the relationship between the pair, both of their names appear on a Buy Buy Baby online registry. The page shows Sylmetaj and Nikeziq were expecting a baby girl due on April 12, 2023.

"It's so sad. She was pregnant. The baby died, also," local resident Leonila Barnes told CBS News.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Sylmetaj, originally from Brooklyn, studied at the College of Staten Island and went to New Dorp High School, according to her Facebook page. She worked at Pleasant Plains Animal Hospital and NYU Langone Health, her profile shows.

It is not immediately clear if Nikeziq has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.