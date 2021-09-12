First responders found the 31-year-old expecting mother "unconscious and unresponsive" with a gunshot wound to the head when they arrived on the scene

Pregnant Woman Shot, Killed After Allegedly Attempting to Break Up a Fight After Her Baby Shower

A pregnant woman has died after she was shot in Harlem while allegedly attempting to break up a fight after her baby shower.

The New York Police Department says Shanice Young, 31, was killed early Sunday morning after being shot in the head, according to a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Young, who was reportedly eight months pregnant with her third child, was allegedly carrying baby shower presents into her building with her boyfriend when they were confronted by the gunman.

"[The gunman] came in chasing the boyfriend," Jose Morales, the super of the building, told The New York Daily News. "They ran through here and out the other side and they ran downstairs."

The scuffle eventually spilled onto the street, where Young attempted to defuse the situation, police told the outlet. The shooter fled after the woman was hit.

Police received multiple calls around 1:15 a.m. local time Sunday morning about a woman shot at West 128th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard, according to the statement.

Upon their arrival, first responders found Young "unconscious and unresponsive" with a gunshot wound to the head.

Young was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals in Harlem, where she was later pronounced dead.