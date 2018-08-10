Pregnant Woman Pins Husband Beneath Her Pickup and Then Fatally Drags Him 1,600 Feet

A 22-year-old South Carolina woman was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison after she admitted running down her husband with a pickup truck and dragging him to his death, PEOPLE confirms.

Taylor Louise Bright was pregnant at the time of the deadly Jan. 18 incident, according to a statement from prosecutors.

The Seneca woman entered guilty pleas to two charges: the reckless homicide of her 25-year-old husband, John Taylor Bright, and unlawful neglect of a child, as the couple’s 4-year-old daughter was inside the truck at the time.

The vehicle drove about 1,600 feet with John pinned beneath it. He died from severe chest and abdominal trauma.

Taylor was sentenced to 10 years for reckless homicide and two additional years for unlawful neglect of a child. After her release, she will be on probation for five years.

The deadly vehicular encounter followed a disagreement between man and wife, according to prosecutors. Bright was “legally intoxicated” at the time and had also been using marijuana.

Police had been previously summoned to the Bright home once in 2016 to investigate a “domestic problem,” but determined the claim was unfounded.

In a statement, prosecutor David Wagner lauded the work of police for helping “secure a guilty plea in this case.”

“This case is a senseless tragedy that has forever impacted the lives of two families,” he said. “Taylor Bright’s toxic combination of anger, alcohol and motor vehicles has left two children to grow up without either parent.”

Bright’s attorney could not be reached for comment on Friday.