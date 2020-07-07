Pregnant Woman Shot on Minneapolis Street Dies in Hospital Where Baby Is Delivered

"This horrendous killing and cowardly act is an example of the pandemic of domestic violence and violence against women," the victim's uncle said

Minneapolis doctors delivered the unborn child of a pregnant woman who was shot Sunday night as she sat in her car, but the mom died from her wounds.

Relatives tell local media Leneesha Helen Columbus, 27, was shot and killed in south Minneapolis Sunday evening.

Columbus' uncle, Charles Dillon, is a radio personality at KMOJ-FM who also goes by the name Chaz Millionaire. He issued a statement on her killing to FOX 9.

"This horrendous killing and cowardly act is an example of the pandemic of domestic violence and violence against women," the statement reads. "IT HAS TO STOP! Quarantine has shown a rise in domestic violence calls. My niece was a beautiful creative soul and she deserved to live. We need to raise these men better. Women and children are sacred."

Columbus was a model and publicist for Dawgy Entertainment, a Minneapolis music company, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

That same evening, a man walked into the Hennepin County Medical Center with gunshot wounds that police say were non-life threatening. Investigators tell KNOW-FM the two shootings are related.

The male victim's name has not been released.

Columbus' child was delivered at the Hennepin County Medical Center and was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The fatal shooting happened about one block northeast of 38th St. and Chicago Ave., the site where George Floyd was killed by police on May 25.