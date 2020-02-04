Pregnant Wisconsin Woman's Baby Survives After Mom Dies in Drive-By Shooting: 'It's a Miracle'

Annie Sandifer (left) Facebook

A pregnant Wisconsin woman’s baby has miraculously survived a fatal drive-by shooting that took the life of his mother.

Annie Sandifer was 26-weeks pregnant with her sixth child when she was shot outside Gene’s Supper Club in Milwaukee around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Police told the outlet the expectant mom was on board a party bus when an unknown gunman fired five to six rounds from the sunroof of a passing car.

Authorities said Sandifer was rushed to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital, where her baby was born in stable condition after doctors performed an emergency C-section, according to the local newspaper. Sadly, Sandifer did not survive.

Sandifer’s aunt, Tonya Rockett, described the mother as loving and caring during a candlelight vigil on Saturday night.

RELATED: Pregnant Chicago Woman’s Baby Saved After Mom Dies in Shooting: ‘It’s a Blessing’

“You took someone away that we love dearly and it’ll never be the same. You took her away from her husband, her children, her mother, her family and friends. It’s a miracle that the baby is still alive, nothing but God, and I thank God for it,” she told WISN 12 News. “I just want people to remember the kind of person that she was, joyful, happy, and always remember the smile that she have and the love that she have for her husband and children.”

The outlet reported that the baby — named Tyrese — weighs 3 pounds and remains in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Sandifer’s cousin, Marquita Pirtle, told Fox 6 News that Sandifer was celebrating a birthday the night of the shooting and believes the bullets that struck here were intended for someone else inside the supper club.

“She felt like the safest thing to do was, instead of being inside the club, was to be on the bus, where she thought she’d be safer,” she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Gun Violence Survivors Share Stories of Shattered Lives — and How They’re Working for Change

“I believe someone got into it at the club, not the people on the bus, or the people affiliated with the party, and initially, like a lot of cases happen, people, come back and retaliate by shooting.”

Police said on Monday that an investigation into Sandifer’s is active and ongoing and that investigators are still seeking suspects and trying to determine a motive, the Associated Press reported.

The Milwaukee Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.