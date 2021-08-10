Pregnant Woman, Her Unborn Child Killed in Crash After Road Rage Incident Involving DUI Suspect

The 23-year-old woman and her unborn child were pronounced dead at a hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Long Beach, California

A pregnant woman and her unborn child are dead after a road rage incident in Long Beach, California ended in a multi-vehicle car crash, according to authorities.

The fatal incident occurred on Saturday morning at the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and 52nd Street when a 2006 GMC pickup truck collided with two other vehicles, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

The truck was driven by 26-year-old Miguel Larios, who police said had been "involved in a road rage incident with a second vehicle for several blocks as the driver of the second vehicle attempted to disengage from the road rage incident."

Larios and two other passengers of the truck — identified as a pregnant 23-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy — were traveling down Long Beach Boulevard at a "high rate of speed" when a 2004 Toyota Corolla not involved in the road rage incident pulled away from the curb, colliding with the pickup, according to police.

Police said Larios then lost control of the truck and struck a parked vehicle north of 52nd Street.

Responding officers to the scene found the woman suffering from critical injuries as a result of the crash, while Larios and the child passenger had non-life-threatening injuries.

The three were transported to a local hospital, where the woman — a Long Beach resident who doctors determined to be approximately 8 months pregnant — and her unborn child were pronounced dead, authorities said.

Larios was arrested on two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, one count of driving under the influence, and one count of child endangerment, according to police.

Online jail records show that Larios is currently being held on $200,000 bond. It's unclear if he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Officials have not named the woman or disclosed her relationship to Larios and the child passenger in the car. A GoFundMe page set up in the wake of her death has identified her as Krista.

Krista was mother to 5-year-old son Theo and wanted to name her unborn child Christopher, according to the fundraiser.