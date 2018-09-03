A pregnant California woman and the father her unborn child both are dead after a car crash Friday night that police say may have resulted from illegal street racing, PEOPLE confirms.

Airyana Luna, 20, was 8-months pregnant and her fiancé Valentino Ramos, 21, were expecting their first child Oct. 12 and only last weekend had attended a baby shower “where we all got together to celebrate the coming of their baby boy,” according to a GoFundMe page created after the young couple was killed.

Luna planned to meet with her mother, who is also pregnant, on Saturday to plan a second baby shower for later this month, Luna’s aunt Katrina Garcia told The Press-Enterprise.

Luna and Ramos, both of San Bernardino, died when the white BMW they were passengers in lost control about 7:30 p.m. struck a center median, flipping and then landing on the other side of the 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office identified the other victims in the BMW as Rafael Ramirez Espinoza and Polo Najera Perez, both 21, also from San Bernardino.

Espinoza, who was identified as the vehicle’s driver, and Perez both were ejected from the car, while Luna and Ramos were trapped in the back seat and died at the scene, said CHP Sgt. David Robles, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Valentino Ramos, at left, with fiancée Ariana Ruby Luna Go Fund Me

Police were seeking the drivers of two other cars — a black Mazda hatchback and a gray or dark color newer Honda Civic — who authorities believe the BMW may have been racing, reports Los Angeles news station KCBS.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The fundraising page created for Luna, Ramos and the unborn son they had named Valentino Miguel Ramos Jr. said the couple had decided to join friends that day for an outing to the Casino Morongo and were picked up around 2 p.m. Friday. The accident occurred on their way home from the casino.

Luna and Ramos “were both so young, but so in love and hopeful for their little family,” according to the page. “Unfortunately, two lives have been cut short and one life never got the opportunity to blossom due to this tragedy.”

A separate GoFundMe page created by Luna’s aunt described the couple as “very young and full of life,” and said that Luna “was a beautiful person inside and out.”

“Her sister just had a baby and I just had a baby so the three of us were going to raise … our newborns together,” Luna’s mother, Laura Garcia, told KCBS. “It was going to be very exciting for us.”