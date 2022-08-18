Pregnant Woman Was Allegedly Killed by Navy Officer — and Family Says It Happened After She Refused Abortion

Raquiah Paulette King, 20, was discovered July 21 in Hanover County off the side of the road in the ditch line

By Christine Pelisek
Published on August 18, 2022 05:21 PM
Emmanuel Dewayne Coble and Raquiah Paulette King
Emmanuel Dewayne Coble; Raquiah Paulette King.

A U.S. Navy lieutenant has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of his pregnant girlfriend.

Emmanuel Dewayne Coble, 27, has also been charged with use of a firearm in the commission of murder.

Raquiah Paulette King, 20, was found July 21 in Hanover County off the side of the road in the ditch line.

She was fatally shot.

Hanover Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. James Cooper tells PEOPLE that Coble and King were in a relationship and King was three months pregnant at the time of her death.

"After an extensive investigation involving multiple agencies, investigators with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office were able to quickly identify a suspect in this case," the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Prosecutors plan to file charges in connection with the death of the fetus.

"I am incredibly proud of the diligence of our investigators and our law enforcement partners which led to the arrest of Emmanuel Coble," Sheriff Colonel David R. Hines said in a statement. "This arrest is the first step in bringing justice to Raquiah King and her family."

According to a GoFundMe page set up by Gregory King, King was killed because she refused to have an abortion.

Coble was recently stationed in Norfolk working on the USS John C. Stennis, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

"The Navy is cooperating with law enforcement agencies involved with this case, and we extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the victim," Lt. Commander Robert Myers, public affairs officer for the Commander of the Naval Air Force Atlantic fleet said in a statement to the Times-Dispatch.

Coble was arraigned at Hanover General District Court Tuesday. He has yet to enter a plea.

His attorney could not be reached for comment

A bond hearing is scheduled for Friday.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 6.

