Authorities in Delaware have charged a 19-year-old woman with assault and reckless endangerment for allegedly attacking a pregnant woman who tried cutting in front of her at the drive-thru of a Chick-fil-A in the town of Bear.

A statement from the Delaware State Police confirms the charges against Jada Blake, which include a single count of menacing.

According to investigators, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon.

“Blake was the operator of a vehicle that was waiting in the drive-thru lane when another vehicle, operated by a 21-year-old female, attempted to pull in front of her,” reads the statement.

That’s when, police allege, “Blake accelerated abruptly and blocked the vehicle from moving forward.”

Police claim “she then exited her vehicle and confronted the other driver.”

Blake allegedly approached the pregnant woman’s vehicle, and “began striking her in the head and face through her open window.”

According to the statement, “the altercation then continued outside the vehicle, at which time Blake intentionally kicked the victim in the abdomen, knowing that the victim was pregnant.”

The physical altercation ended, police say, and “Blake returned to her vehicle and continued to wait for drive-thru service.”

Officers were summoned to the scene, where they detained Blake. The pregnant victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

In addition to assault, reckless endangerment and menacing, Blake was charged with disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and careless driving.

She was released after posting $5,100 bail. It was unclear Tuesday if she’d entered a plea to the charges during her arraignment, and information regarding her attorney was not immediately available.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Blake for comment.