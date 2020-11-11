Pregnant Va. Woman Vanished 9 Years Ago — and Live-In Boyfriend Was Just Charged with Abduction

The body of Bethany Decker, who was five months pregnant, remains missing

A 40-year-old man has been charged with abduction more than nine years after his then live-in girlfriend disappeared, police confirm.

On Jan. 29, 2011, 21-year-old Bethany Decker, who was five months pregnant at the time, was last seen by her boyfriend Ronald Roldan at their Ashburn, Virginia, apartment, reports local TV station WTOP.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Decker was married to Emile Decker, an Army National Guard member who was stationed in Afghanistan, but the couple were having problems with their marriage, according to The Loudoun Times-Mirror newspaper. Despite this, the couple had taken a weeklong vacation in Hawaii when Decker was on leave a week before she disappeared.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Shortly after Jan. 29, family and friends continued seeing social media posts from her and, despite not having seen her, assumed she was busy with her full-time job and attending George Mason University. But when no one had seen her for a few weeks, her family reported her missing on Feb. 19, 2011,TV station NBC4 reported.

“Bethany Decker’s car was left behind in the parking lot of her apartment complex on Orchard Grass Terrace. Bethany has never been located,” states a Facebook post from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. “Authorities have been trying to locate her ever since.”

Roldan stopped answering questions from the police in 2011, the Times-Mirror reported.

Four years later, Roldan was charged and eventually convicted of attempted murder of his girlfriend Vicky Willoughby, in Pinehurst, N.C. In May 2015, Roldan took a plea deal and was sentenced to 72 to 99 months in prison, according to court records obtained by the newspaper.

Image zoom Ronald Roldan | Credit: Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

As his sentence came to an end in a N.C. prison this month, an arrest warrant was issued for Roldan from the Loudoun County Attorney’s office, TV station WTOP reported.

Roldan, now 40, was extradited to Virginia on Tuesday where he is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond, the sheriff’s office stated.

It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Decker has never been located.