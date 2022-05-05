Pregnant Utah Mom Killed, 2-Year-Old Daughter Critically Injured in Suspected DUI Hit-and-Run

Jack Archibald, 53, who "smelled very strongly of an alcoholic beverage," allegedly struck Libbie Allan, 24, and her toddler, after his vehicle swerved through oncoming traffic and onto a sidewalk

A day after a pregnant Utah woman celebrated her 24th birthday, authorities said she was hit and killed by a drunk driver while on a walk with her 2-year-old daughter.

According to a Salt Lake City Police Department news release, 53-year-old driver Jack Archibald, who "smelled very strongly of an alcoholic beverage," struck Libbie Allan, 24, and her toddler, after his vehicle swerved through oncoming traffic and onto a sidewalk on Tuesday.

Police said that immediately after the crash Archibald fled the scene. He allegedly drove through a metal fence and the front yard of a residence. Authorities found him hiding out in a shed.

Citing the arrest affidavit, KSL-TV reports, "Officers located [Archibald] when he peeked out and walked out of the shed."

He reportedly told arresting officers he "was scared and fled the scene."

According to the outlet, Archibald's blood alcohol level was measured at 0.136%, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.05% in the state of Utah.

Court documents confirm he faces a single count each of the following charges: criminal homicide, driving under the influence, failure to remain at an accident involving serious injury, and failure to remain at an accident involving death.

It wasn't immediately clear if Archibald retained an attorney or entered a plea.

Allan, along with her unborn baby, died on her way to the hospital, while her daughter remains in critical condition, police said.

A GoFundMe campaign set up to help cover funeral costs and medical bills said that while little Clara is expected to survive, "She has a brain bleed, with a concussion, and is still in a significant amount of pain."

Reflecting on the young mom who was reportedly five months pregnant with her second child, the fundraiser description read, "There isn't a person who knew Libbie that didn't adore her. Her personality was magnetic. She was wise well beyond her years, an old soul."

"This world truly lost an incredible gem yesterday," it continued. "We haven't even begun to process this loss."