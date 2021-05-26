"I feel bad for the family. I feel bad for her friends. She was excited to have the baby,” a neighbor said

Pregnant Texas Woman’s Baby Survives After Mom Is Fatally Shot by Stray Bullet Inside Her Apartment

A pregnant woman living in Bayton, Texas, was fatally shot on Monday, but her baby survived.

The woman, identified as Dominique Million, was hit by a stray bullet while inside her apartment complex around 6:30 p.m., the Baytown Police Department told ABC 13.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Two people who were each inside cars were firing shots at each other near the complex when one entered Million's apartment and struck her in the head, officials said, according to ABC 13.

One of the gunmen was in a maroon vehicle and the other was in a black vehicle, the outlet reported.

The expectant mother was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital where she died, ABC 13 reported.

Her baby, a girl, was delivered via c-section and is recovering at Texas Children's Hospital, KPRC 2 reported.

The Baytown Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.

"I had made a joke with her saying, 'You're about to pop!'" neighbor Johanna Jones told ABC13. "I feel bad for the family. I feel bad for her friends. She was excited to have the baby."

Another neighbor, Ronni Moore, told KPRC 2, "When I came out here and I saw them take a gurney in there I was like, 'Hmm, no,' I had to go inside because I knew they were going to bring someone out and it was a woman and she was about seven months pregnant and she was showing."

"I'm sorry for her – my heart goes out to her and her family," Moore told KHOU 11. "I just know that the lady who lost her life was pregnant, and it's just sad — it's so sad."

In addition to Million, a 20-year-old man was shot in the back as he stood outside the apartment, police told ABC 13. He was treated for surgery at the Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Detectives initially speculated that Million's casualty was random, although they later told KHOU 11 and ABC 13 that they believe the shooters were targeting the pregnant woman's apartment, but not her specifically.

Three persons of interest have been identified and officials "are working to determine what, if any, role these three may have had in this shooting," police told KHOU 11.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The identified persons of interest include Ernest Adams, 22; Jhakeem Monrose, 19; and Shai-Keem Thomas, 20, ABC 13 reported. No charges were filed.