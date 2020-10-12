The body of Reagan Hancock, 21, was found inside a New Boston home on Oct. 9

A Pregnant Texas Woman Was Killed and Her Baby Was Taken from Womb, Suspect in Custody

A pregnant Texas woman died Friday after her unborn baby was removed from her womb.

The body of Reagan Hancock, 21, was discovered inside a home in New Boston around 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 9 after New Boston police received a 911 call.

“The preliminary investigation indicated an unborn child had been removed from the victim’s body,” according to a Texas Department of Public Safety press release.

Reagan Hancock with her family

Hancock was approximately seven and a half months pregnant, the Texarkana Gazette reports.

Police said a female suspect has been taken into custody in Oklahoma.

According to KLTV, the attacker went to the hospital with the baby, who later died at the hospital.

In August, Hancock wrote on her Facebook page that she was expecting a baby girl. She planned to name her Braxlynn Sage.

"Some of you know, some of you don't... but we are having another SWEET BABYGIRL come November the 10th (give or take)," she wrote. "She already acts like her daddy & big sister. We cannot wait for our Braxlynn Sage to be here. Daddy is definitely outnumbered."

A PayPal account was set up to help raise money for her husband and their daughter.