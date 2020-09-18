Klowie Moore, 19, was 16 weeks pregnant when she died of a fatal gunshot wound, say police

Pregnant Texas Woman Who ‘Wanted a Baby So Bad’ Is Fatally Shot in Hotel Room, Boyfriend Arrested

A 19-year-old pregnant woman was shot and killed in a Texas motel room – and now her 18-year-old boyfriend is charged with murder.

On Sept. 11 at about 7 p.m., police responded to a 911 call at the Executive Inn on Highway 16 South in Graham.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Moore was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital, where she died.

She was 16 weeks pregnant, according to her family, KFDX/KJTL reports.

Moore was staying at the motel with her fiance, Gage Gillentine, 18, according to police, The Graham Leader reports.

Gillentine was in the room when the incident occurred, say police.

At the time of the alleged shooting, authorities said they considered the incident “suspicious,” The Graham Leader reports.

On Thursday, Gillentine was arrested and charged with murder, online jail records show.

He was booked into the Young County Jail, where he remains held.

He has not yet entered a plea and it is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

On Sept. 13, Gillentine posted a picture of a memorial set up for Moore.

Moore, who called herself Klowie Gillentine on her Facebook page, filled her timeline with pictures of Gillentine.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

As Gillentine awaits his next court date, Moore’s friends and family mourn her loss.

In a GoFundMe set up by Moore’s friend Jennifer Neff, she wrote, “Klowie Kaylynn Moore, 19, was tragically taken from us too soon. She graduated from the Jacksboro class of 2019.

“She was kind-hearted and loving to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her. If you can help, anything will be appreciated.

“I loved her so much. She was my best friend and like a sister to me. She was beautiful, wild, and just so incredible.”

Moore was excited to become a mother, Neff wrote. “She would have been an amazing mother to that baby,” she wrote. “She wanted a baby and a family so bad."