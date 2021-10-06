David Joshua Reed admitted to authorities wanting to kill the couple and himself in the crash

Pregnant Tx. Woman and New Boyfriend Were Murdered When Ex Ran Them Down with Truck

A Texas man has pleaded guilty to murdering his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend by intentionally crashing his truck into their trailer.

On Oct. 1, David Joshua Reed, 41, pleaded guilty to murder for the December 2020 slayings of 23-year-old Shelby Duarte and 43-year-old Timothy Nelson, KLTV, the Longview News-Journal and KYTX report.

Reed was initially charged with capital murder but accepted a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to two lesser charges, the outlets report. He will serve two life sentences in prison.

According to authorities, on Dec. 9, 2020, in the middle of the night, Reed intentionally drove his truck off the road and into a camper trailer the new couple was living in together.

The trailer was located on Nelson's family property, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KLTV and the News-Journal. When Nelson's family went outside to see what had happened, they found the couple had been thrown more than 65 feet from the trailer and hit the front of their home. Nelson died on impact while Duarte was still breathing. Authorities airlifted her to a hospital, where she succumbed to injuries.

Through their investigation, authorities learned Duarte had been having troubles with her ex. When they made contact with him, Reed claimed he was upset because Duarte was pregnant and confessed to driving into the trailer at high speed to murder both the couple and himself, authorities say.

David Joshua Reed Credit: Smith County Sheriff’s Office

"Reed told affiant he wanted to kill himself as well, so he loaded up the front seat of his truck with propane bottles, believing the crash would blow him up," the warrant stated, KLTV reports. "Reed explained he did not care anymore and also knew he would be killing his unborn child."

Before driving into the trailer, Reed left a voicemail on Duarte's phone saying, "You reap what you sow, I will see you in hell."

During the hearing, the court heard from the victims' families, including Tabitha Hall, Duarte's niece who addressed Reed directly in her victim impact statement.