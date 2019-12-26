Pregnant Tx. Woman Is Killed on Christmas, Allegedly by Baby's Father, Who Then Shoots Himself

Image zoom The scene outside the home Wednesday

With her two children just feet away, a pregnant mother of two was killed on Christmas Day — allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, who then shot himself, San Antonio police say.

Gabriella Rodriguez, 24, and her unborn child were both killed when the father of her children allegedly shot her inside his San Antonio home.

Rodriguez, officials said, was 33 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Police said she was murdered while her small children — ages 2 and 6 — were present.

According to investigators, Rodriguez’s new boyfriend was with her, and the couple were dropping off her children with their father.

The boyfriend called police after hearing the fatal gunfire inside the home.

After he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend, the man, who has not been publicly identified, turned the gun on himself.

He is said to be in critical condition as he receives treatment at University Hospital.

Police have not publicly discussed a motive for the shooting.

The alleged shooter does have a criminal history, according to police, but none of his prior offenses involved violence.