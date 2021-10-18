The couple, whose child was delivered prematurely at the hospital after the crash but later died from his injuries, were tending to a flat tire along a roadside on the Arlington-Mansfield city line

Pregnant Texas Mom, Her Boyfriend and Their Child Die After Being Struck by Alleged Drunk Driver

A pregnant Texas mother-of-four and her boyfriend died along with their child after they were hit on the roadside by an SUV driven by a suspected drunk driver while the couple tended to a flat tire, the victims' families say.

"I just think it's a bad dream," said Pamela Parker, whose 28-year-old daughter, Alexius Mills, was killed. "I'm hoping it's a bad dream," reports CBS DFW.

Parker's boyfriend, 28-year-old Justin Eric Dike, was driving to work Saturday morning when a tire on his vehicle went flat on State Highway 360 near the Arlington-Mansfield city line, his mother, Lisa Sanchez, told KDFW.

When Dike called his mother to inform her, "He said, 'Mama, when I get it all straightened out, I'll give you a call. Let you know it's OK.' I said, 'OK, I love you,' and [he said] 'I love you too' and we hung up," Sanchez told the outlet.

A phone call by Dike to Mills prompted Mills to borrow her friend Rose Matheson's car and then drive out to help him, Matheson told the station.

"The moment I didn't hear back from her for like two hours, I knew something was up," said Matheson.

In the incident, which occurred at about 7:30 a.m., police allege that Adan Hermosillo Garcia, 31, was driving an SUV that rear-ended the vehicle that had pulled over to assist the first vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash that pinned Dike under the SUV, reports NBC DFW. Dike died at the scene.

First responders took Mills to a hospital where her baby boy was delivered, but both mother and son later died from their injuries.

After fleeing the scene of the crash, Hermosillo Garcia was located and arrested by police. He is being held in Tarrant County jail on three counts of intoxication manslaughter and three counts of failing to stop and render aid in an accident involving death; a bond of $30,000 is listed for each of the six counts, PEOPLE confirms.

Adan Hermosillo Garcia Adan Hermosillo Garcia | Credit: Arlington Police Department

Online jail records do not list an attorney who might speak on his behalf. It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea to the charges.

"She loved everybody, would do anything in the world for you," Parker said of her daughter, reports CBS DFW.

Mills was pursuing a nursing degree when she was killed, her older sister Leddy Harris, who described Mills as "full of life" and "beautiful and smart," told KDFW.