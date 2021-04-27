J'Lyn Quinones' baby survived after being delivered in an emergency C-section

Pregnant Md. Teen Is Fatally Shot, and 1 of 3 Suspects Is Father of Baby

A pregnant Maryland woman who was excited about becoming a new mom was fatally shot last week— and a man believed to be the baby's father is one of three suspects charged in connection with her death, say police.

On April 20, at about 4:45 p.m., officers with the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C. rushed to help two women who were in distress at the intersection of Rail Street and Southern Avenue in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights, the Prince George's County Police Department says in a statement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

J'Lyn Quinones, 18, of Suitland, Md., who was pregnant, and a second unidentified woman, had both been shot, the department says in the statement.

The women were rushed to a local hospital.

Quinones' unborn baby was delivered during emergency surgery and was listed in critical but stable condition, and was expected to survive.

Quinones died of her injuries a short time later.

The second victim's injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

The two women, detectives later learned, were shot while they were crossing Quinn Street toward Southern Avenue, the department says in the statement.

The wounded victims "then ran down Southern Avenue and crossed into DC seeking help," according to the statement.

On Sunday, Prince George's County Police Homicide Unit detectives arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting: Malik Johnson, 21, and his brother, Michael Johnson, 22, of Southeast D.C.; and Bianca McDuffie, 23, of Southwest, D.C.

idk Malik Johnson, Michael Johnson and Bianca McDuffie

"Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified Malik Johnson as the shooter," the department alleges in the statement.

His brother, Michael Johnson, had been involved with Quinones and is believed to be the baby's father, the department says.

The motive for the fatal shooting remains under investigation.

It is unclear if the suspects have entered pleas or have retained attorneys who can speak on their behalf.

Malik Johnson is charged with first- and second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing Quinones. He is also charged with two counts of attempted first- and second-degree murder in connection with the shootings of the woman who survived and the newborn.

Michael Johnson and McDuffie are charged with accessory after the fact - first-degree murder for allegedly helping Malik Johnson evade arrest.

All three suspects were found at McDuffie's home. They will remain in custody until their next court dates.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

As police continue to investigate, Quinones' family and friends are grieving her loss.

"I'm grateful I do have another angel in the sky looking over me," Quinones' cousin told NBC4 Washington at a vigil held for the slain mother-to-be. "I just wish I had a little bit more time with her."

Quinones was excited about becoming a first-time mom, her friend, Constance Chase, told WUSA9.

"In the beginning, she was scared because she was a single mom," Chase said. "She was young but she was really happy that she was having a baby. She said she would find any way to be there for her."