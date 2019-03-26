Pregnant Teacher Speaks Out After Being Stabbed Multiple Times During a Carjacking Outside Her Home

A pregnant first-grade teacher is bravely speaking out after being stabbed multiple times during a carjacking last week.

In a video shared on YouTube Sunday, Tanya Nguyen, 33, tearfully thanked people for their outpouring of sympathy and well wishes.

“Hi everybody, thank you so much for all of your love and support. I’m completely overwhelmed by it and very grateful for all of your support,” Nguyen said.

In the clip, Nguyen can be seen lying in what appears to be a hospital bed, wearing a hospital gown while snuggled underneath a blanket.

“I’m going to get through this, I promise,” Nguyen said confidently.

At around 6 p.m. on March 20, Nguyen was parking her car outside her home in Sunland, California when she was allegedly robbed and ambushed by three men, who authorities have identified as Christian Reyes, Andrew Bran and Jesus Morales, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Nguyen was allegedly stabbed several times by Reyes, 20, before he, Bran, 19, and Morales, 18, sped off in her car, the news release states.

The weapon reportedly punctured her lungs, forcing her to undergo surgery, her husband Greg Maga told KTLA.

The suspects allegedly rammed into a number of vehicles while attempting to flee the scene, according to the DA’s Office.

Reyes, Bran and Morales allegedly met up with Christina Luna, 24, and Monica Gomez, 23, who were nearby in a getaway vehicle, prosecutors claim, according to the news release. They then abandoned Nguyen’s car.

All five suspects have been arrested and charged with one count each of “willful, deliberate and premeditated attempted murder, carjacking, second-degree robbery and hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage, a misdemeanor,” according to the Los Angeles County DA.

“The criminal complaint includes an allegation that the offense was committed for the benefit of and at the direction of a criminal street gang.”

The news release also states that Reyes “faces an allegation of personal use of a deadly and dangerous weapon, a knife, is additionally charged with one count of aggravated mayhem.”

Reyes Bail is recommended at $1.9 million while the others is recommended at $1.4 million.

If convicted, Reyes, Bran, Morales, Luna and Gomez will face a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.

A lawyer for Reyes, Bran, Morales, Luna and Gomez could not immediately be found.

At this time, the incident remains under investigation.

Nguyen, who is 11 weeks pregnant, was discharged from the hospital over the weekend.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for her recovery.

“Our beloved first-grade teacher Tanya Nguyen was brutally attacked Wednesday night in an attempted carjacking outside of her house. She was stabbed 10 times,” the page reads.

“We also learned that she is 11 weeks pregnant with her first baby. As of today the baby has a heartbeat. She was having surgery last night as her lung was punctured.”

“She is a ray of sunshine who nurtures our children and gives of herself in the most loving, pure way,” the page reads.

The page raised over $40,000 as of Monday.