"The City is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest," Mayor Jim Kenney wrote on Twitter

Pregnant Philadelphia Woman Is Murdered While Unloading Gifts from Her Car After Baby Shower

Jessica Covington has been identified by authorities as the pregnant Philadelphia woman who was fatally shot outside of her car as she unloaded gifts from her own baby shower, PEOPLE confirms.

The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said, adding that the 32-year-old expectant mother was shot 11 times in the stomach, per 6ABC. She also suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

"There was an officer a couple blocks away who heard the shots. When they came here, they discovered her shot several times," Deputy Police Commissioner Christine Coulter told CBS Philly.

Covington, who was seven months pregnant, was transported by emergency services to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after 9 p.m. Her unborn baby was pronounced dead just five minutes later.

"It's a lot of women and children and women the ones that's being shot and killed," Coulter told CBS Philly of the rising gun violence in the city. "The killings are getting worse, it seems like we're under siege here, we're under siege here."

According to data from the Philadelphia Police Department, homicides in the city are up 14% in 2021, and there have been 496 homicides so far this year.

"Last night's murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby is absolutely heartbreaking. While this attack appears to have been targeted, we will not rest until this obviously dangerous individual is in custody," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw via 6ABC Sunday night.