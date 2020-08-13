Pregnant Pedestrian Killed by Suspected DUI Driver, Baby Critical Condition After Emergency C-Section

Yesenia Aguilar, 23, was described as "a beloved daughter, sister, wife, aunt and friend"

A 23-year-old pregnant woman was killed this week as she was walking down a sidewalk in Anaheim with her husband.

Yesenia Lisette Aguilar was hit on Tuesday evening by a Jeep SUV driven by Courtney Pandolfi, 40, who jumped the curve and drove along the sidewalk, Anaheim police said in a press release.

Aguilar's husband was reportedly narrowly missed by the vehicle and was uninjured, the police said.

Aguilar, who was about 35 weeks pregnant, was taken to the UCI Medical Center in the City of Orange and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Doctors were able to deliver her baby via cesarean, and the newborn girl — named Adalyn Rose — was "admitted in critical condition to UCI’s neonatal intensive care unit," police said.

Pandolfi was taken to the same hospital for minor injuries "before being placed under arrest for vehicular manslaughter, felony driving under the influence, and driving on a suspended license," police said.

On Wednesday her charges were upgraded to murder and driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury as well as the original driving on a suspended license charge.

She has two previous DUI arrests, police said.

Pandolfi is currently being held in the Orange County Jail on a $1 million bail, according to Anaheim police. It was not clear if Pandolfi had retained legal representation to comment on her behalf.

A GoFundMe campaign was created for Aguilar, and described the young woman as "a beloved daughter, sister, wife, aunt and friend."

"Yesenia was taken from our hands too soon," the GoFundMe campaign said. "We have lost her in the most tragic way, when a driver under the influence lost control and struck Yesenia. She was expecting a beautiful baby girl who has been born prematurely and fighting for her life. We ask you keep Adalyn Rose ( Yesenia's daughter) and her family in your prayers. We also ask our friends and family to help by donating towards her funeral and medical costs to help cover the cost of the unforeseeable events."