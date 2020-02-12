Pregnant Ohio School Superintendent Sentenced to 10 Years for Sexually Abusing 2 Teen Boys

Image zoom Laura Amero, 35, of Ohio Portage County Sheriff

A 35-year-old now-former Ohio school superintendent was sentenced to 10 years in prison — the maximum penalty — for sexually assaulting two teenage boys when she was a high school principal.

At her sentencing hearing on Monday, an emotional Laura Amero stood before Portage County Common Pleas Judge Laurie Pittman, apologizing for sexually abusing two former male students when she was principal of Windham High School, the Record-Courier reports.

“Nobody goes into the field of education to hurt their students,” Amero said, local station 21WFMJ reports.

“I never imagined I would hurt my kids, but I did. I allowed lines to be crossed that never should have been crossed.”

Amero was arrested in April 2019 and resigned in June, just four months after she became superintendent of the Windham Village Exempted Schools, The Morning Journal reports.

In November 2019, she pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery, which are third-degree felonies, and sexual imposition, a first-degree misdemeanor, court records show.

She entered the guilty plea after admitting to having sex with a 16-year-old male student in 2017 and trying to have sex with another male student between 2015 and 2017 when she was employed as their school’s principal, the Record-Courier reports.

Amero, who is pregnant — and currently in counseling, according to her attorney — spoke to the judge in hopes of receiving a lower sentence.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“Once I lost Windham, I lost my purpose in life,” Amero said about having to resign as superintendent. “There is a hole that will never be filled again. I will never be able to positively impact students, which is all I ever wanted to do.”

Her husband, parents and in-laws looked on as she addressed the court while crying, saying mental health issues were to blame for her actions, the Record-Courier reports.

But the judge wasn’t moved.

“Again, I can’t understand how this keeps happening with teachers, superintendents, principals. How does it keep happening? You know you’re going to get caught,” Pittman said, 21WFMJ reports.

When the judge asked her why she assaulted the students, Amero replied, “There was no purpose other than I let lines cross. There is no one to blame but myself. I got caught up, I let myself come down to their level.”

The judge sentenced Amero to the maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and ordered her to register as a Tier III sex offender, 21WFMJ reports.

The judge sentenced her to five years on each felony charge, to run consecutively, and an additional six months in jail for the misdemeanor charge, which will run concurrently to the felony charge, for a total of 10 years, the Record-Courier reports.

Amero is scheduled to report to jail on April 1, after her baby is born. Her baby is due in mid-March.

Her attorney, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, says Amero will appeal her sentence, the Record-Courier reports.