Ohio Mom Who Was 8.5 Months Pregnant Is Killed, Family Says Daughter, 4, Witnessed Shooting 

A Ohio man is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and her unborn child in front of her 4-year-old daughter.

Antonio Wilcox, 31, was arrested in the shooting death of 31-year-old Michelle McDonald, who was more than eight months pregnant.

According to a Cincinnati Police Department press release, authorities found McDonald after they were called to her West Price Hill apartment Friday around 6 p.m. She was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Hospital staff was able to deliver McDonald's daughter, named Aaliyah Marie McCoy, but the infant died on Saturday, police said.

"I just feel like so much pain like it's never going to end," McDonald's mother, Michelle Sanchez, told WXIX.

McDonald's family said her 4-year-old daughter witnessed the fatal shooting.

"She kept trying to wake her mom up but she wouldn't get up," McDonald's aunt, Minnie Evans, told WLWT. "She witnessed that. She was there."

Evans told the news station that the girl said, "My mom is dead" and pointed to her forehead.

Neighbors allege that Wilcox had recently moved out of McDonald's home, WLWT reports.

Wilcox was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center and is being held on $250,000 bail. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.